Police say fire at old Myrtle Beach area music park is being investigated as arson

A debris fire at the old music park outside Myrtle Beach is being investigated as arson, police say.

Horry County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the park in Fantasy Harbour twice in the past week for debris fire, department Spokesman Tony Casey said.

Horry County police went to the park, 2904 Fantasy Way, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported fire. A firefighter said the preliminary investigation showed two fires were that were set were not accidental, according to a police report.

A witness said he saw smoke coming from the park and then saw a group leaving the site, according to the report. The witness said he saw the suspects put something into the trunk of a vehicle before they left the scene.

Nobody has been arrested in connection to the case as of Monday afternoon.

The old park — once known as Hard Rock Park and Freestyle Music Park — was recently sold to a new group that included former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes. He previously told The Sun News that he did not have immediate plans for the 140-acre property.