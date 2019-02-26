Local

Investigators update fire investigation at the old Hard Rock park near Myrtle Beach

By Alex Lang

February 26, 2019 04:49 PM

Myrtle Beach, Horry firefighters respond to blaze.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Sunday night on Fantasy Harbour.
By
Up Next
Firefighters responded to a fire on Sunday night on Fantasy Harbour.
By

Fire investigators labeled the blaze that broke out at a commercial building at the old Hard Rock park outside Myrtle Beach as suspicious.

Horry County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Tony Casey said the investigation continues and should take weeks to complete. He declined to provide further details on what led investigators to call the blaze as suspicious.

Around 11: 30 p.m. on Feb. 18, Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the vacant facility off George Bishop Parkway after a person passing by reported seeing smoke and flames, Casey said. Dozens of fire trucks responded to the three-alarm fire.

The site is near the old Hard Rock Park, also once known as the Freestyle Music Park. The commercial facility was under renovations and surrounded by a fence.

It wasn’t until 3:30 a.m. that crews extinguished the interior blaze. No one was hurt in the incident.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

things to do