Stabbing reported near Myrtle Beach area pancake house, police say

By Alex Lang

January 25, 2019 11:37 AM

Horry County Police are investigating a stabbing in which at least one person was injured near the Hot Stacks Pancake House in the Myrtle Beach area Friday morning.

Kelly Moore, public information officer for Horry County Government, told The Sun News initial reports indicated three people were stabbed, but it appears officials are treating only one victim at the scene.

A suspect is in custody, police said.

There’s no other information available at this time, but a team from The Sun News is on the scene and will update this story with further details.

Hot Stacks is on Restaurant Row in the county area of Myrtle Beach.

