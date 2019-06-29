He grabbed a teen and sexually assaulted her in the North Myrtle Beach surf, police say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A North Carolina man faces a charge for allegedly grabbing a victim in the surf of North Myrtle Beach and sexually assaulting her.







North Myrtle Beach police arrested Derby C. Sykes, 32, of Bladenboro, North Carolina, and charged him with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is currently being held without bond.







On June 25, police say, Skyes grabbed a 16-year-old girl who was swimming along the beach near 4th Avenue South. He sexually assaulted before he fled south along the beach.







Detectives got a picture of Sykes from a surveillance camera and later received a tip that identified Skyes as the suspect. The victim also identified Sykes as the attacker. Officers arrested him on Friday afternoon.







Third-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.