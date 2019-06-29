Crime
He grabbed a teen and sexually assaulted her in the North Myrtle Beach surf, police say
A North Carolina man faces a charge for allegedly grabbing a victim in the surf of North Myrtle Beach and sexually assaulting her.
North Myrtle Beach police arrested Derby C. Sykes, 32, of Bladenboro, North Carolina, and charged him with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is currently being held without bond.
On June 25, police say, Skyes grabbed a 16-year-old girl who was swimming along the beach near 4th Avenue South. He sexually assaulted before he fled south along the beach.
Detectives got a picture of Sykes from a surveillance camera and later received a tip that identified Skyes as the suspect. The victim also identified Sykes as the attacker. Officers arrested him on Friday afternoon.
Third-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
