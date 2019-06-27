NMB Police seek public’s help in finding man accused of assaulting 16-year-old in surf

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

North Myrtle Beach Police are seeking a man accused of third degree criminal sexual conduct in the surf at 4th Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, and have released a sketch of the suspect.

The suspect spoke with a southern accent and is described by the victim as a white male, about 5-foot-5, skinny, and very tan with dirty blonde hair. The suspect is possibly in his 30s and may be staying around the 4th Avenue North area.

The victim is a 16-year-old female who was allegedly assaulted by the suspect in the water after the two struck up a conversation, according to City of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling. The suspect was unknown to the victim and fled onto the beach after the alleged assault.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Detective Joe Keister at 843-280-5511.

