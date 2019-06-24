‘I had no clue it was meth’: Conway PD chief’s son arrested with drugs, report says

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

“I had no clue that was meth. I thought it was coke. I will admit to that, but I am not going to admit to meth.”

That is what the son of Conway’s police chief told Myrtle Beach officers during a weekend arrest, according to a police report. Myrtle Beach officers arrested Benjamin Clayton Long, 25, on Saturday for possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. He is free on a personal recognizance bond.

Chief Dale Long declined to comment on the case.

Officers saw a suspicious vehicle backed into a parking space at Withers Alley and Withers Drive around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report.

There were three people inside, including the driver, Benjamin Long, who showed signs of impairment, according to the report. When Long stepped out of the vehicle, a baggie containing a white powder was visible.

There was also a metal tray in the car that had the same white powder, which tested positive for meth, according to the report. Officers also found a third bag inside the vehicle that they say tested positive for cocaine.

Long was the only person arrested, according to the incident report.

During his arrest, Long told police he didn’t know the drugs were meth and he believed it was cocaine, according to the report.