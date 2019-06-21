Solicitor’s office clears Horry County deputy in fatal shooting of armed Nichols man

CMPD explains an officer involved shooting investigation The video explains how the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police conducts in an investigation into an officer involve shooting. An officer involved shooting team conducts a criminal investigation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The video explains how the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police conducts in an investigation into an officer involve shooting. An officer involved shooting team conducts a criminal investigation.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has cleared police of any wrongdoing in an officer-involved fatal shooting of a Nichols man in March.

Police shot 30-year-old Brandon Coty Elliott, of Creek Landing Road, on March 25 after he was suspected of threatening others with a gun. He died later at Loris McLeod hospital.

Horry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jack Lee, the officer in the shooting, was put on paid leave, per standard protocol, while a state investigation and internal review were conducted.

Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson, of the 15th Judicial Circuit, sent a letter June 14 to the state police stating that, based on their investigation, there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Lee.

“It is clear from your work that (Elliott) was armed, pointing, presenting and firing a long gun at the responding officers,” Hixson wrote. “… Substantial evidence exists to show (Elliott) threatened officers with his weapon to the point that they would be compelled to fire at him to protect themselves, each other and the community they serve.”





The sheriff’s office assisted Horry County police in the initial response to the Nichols area after a report of an armed man — later identified as Elliott — who fired several shots at personal property and threatened others.

Officers, SWAT team members and dog teams responded to the area. As police searched a wooded area, the community was asked to shelter in place.