SLED investigating after shots fired suspect is killed in officer-involved shooting

A 30-year-old suspected of threatening others with a gun died after police shot him multiple times in the Nichols area Monday morning.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting, according to Horry County police.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge identified the suspect as Brandon Coty Elliott, of Creek Landing Road. Edge said Elliott died at Loris McLeod hospital after being shot by officers.
Around 6 a.m., Horry County police went to the Creek Landing Road area near Nichols after a report of an armed man who fired several shots at personal property and threatened others.
Officers, SWAT team members and dog teams responded to the road. Police searched a wooded area and asked the community to avoid the area or to shelter in place. Officials said they expected Creek Landing Road to be blocked for most of Monday while investigators are on scene.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 843-915-8477.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Fire and Rescue and the 15th Judicial Circuit Office also are in the area assisting in the incident.
Elliott has several previous criminal charges in Horry County, according to the public index. He was charged with resisting arrest in September 2017 and that case was still pending. A count of threatening the life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal in 2018 also remained active.
Ten days ago, Elliott was charged with trespassing and petit larceny.
