Crime
Diseased dog “near death” left in crate at a Myrtle Beach hotel room, report says
A German Shepherd was left starved, diseased and “near death” in a Myrtle Beach hotel room, according to an arrest report.
Myrtle Beach police arrested and charged Christopher Wesley Sauber, 31, with ill treatment of animals/torture in connection to the case. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
Officers used a search warrant to enter a room at the Suburban Lodge on Monday, according to the warrant.
Inside they found a 9-month-old German Shepherd starved, diseased, with open wounds and inoperable rear legs, the warrant states. The dog laid in a wire crate that was covered in urine and feces.
There was no water available, according to the warrant.
“The dog was alert, but suffering in a manner near death needing exigent veterinary care,” the warrant reads.
The room was determined to be a public and health safety issue, the warrants state. The smell was prominent from the room and into the hallway.
