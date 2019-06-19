Diseased dog “near death” left in crate at a Myrtle Beach hotel room, report says

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A German Shepherd was left starved, diseased and “near death” in a Myrtle Beach hotel room, according to an arrest report.

Myrtle Beach police arrested and charged Christopher Wesley Sauber, 31, with ill treatment of animals/torture in connection to the case. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Officers used a search warrant to enter a room at the Suburban Lodge on Monday, according to the warrant.

Inside they found a 9-month-old German Shepherd starved, diseased, with open wounds and inoperable rear legs, the warrant states. The dog laid in a wire crate that was covered in urine and feces.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There was no water available, according to the warrant.

“The dog was alert, but suffering in a manner near death needing exigent veterinary care,” the warrant reads.

The room was determined to be a public and health safety issue, the warrants state. The smell was prominent from the room and into the hallway.