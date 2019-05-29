Myrtle Beach police find 21 dogs in backyard neglected, dehydrated, covered in fleas

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

Nearly two dozen dogs were found in a Myrtle Beach backyard suffering from dehydration, flea bites and skin irritations.

Three people that lived at the home — Jahmoy Jamel St. Jacques, 20, Keith Burris, 21, and Belyn Sierra Rodriguez, 19, — were each charged with five counts of animal cruelty in connection to the case.

A neighbor reported the suspected animal cruelty around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Myrtle Beach police report. Officers looked through a fence and saw several puppies covered in fleas with no water or food in the bowls.

Officers saw eight puppies and a mother dog panting heavily and the dogs ran quickly towards a water bowl when it was provided, according to the report.

The heat index at the time was 97 degrees.

Police contacted animal control which stated it had an active case against the dogs owners, who had until June to find the puppies a home, the report states.

Officers went to the side of the house and found several more puppies lying near the shade. Another adult female dog was chained and adult male dog was loose in the backyard, according to the report.

The three people charged arrived a the house and said they keep the adult dogs separate because they fight, the report states.

Officers told St. Jacques while he tried to find the puppies a home, they had to be provided care, according to the report. He said he didn’t’ want the puppies in the first place and didn’t care if they were taken away.

St. Jacques said they provided water for the dogs when the three left for work. Officers responded that there were 21 dogs in the backyard and a bowl, or two, of water in 90 degree heat was not going to keep them hydrated.

Animal control seized the dogs and took them to the Grand Strand Humane Society.

All of the puppies had fly bitten ears, flea infestations, rashes and were malnourished, among a host of other ailments, according to the report.

“The Grand Strand Humane Society personnel stated multiple times how terrible each dog’s condition was,” officers wrote in the report.