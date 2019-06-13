Human trafficking suspect forced woman to have sex for 3 years, Horry police say

The difference between prostitution and sex trafficking According to experts, it's important to understand the differences between prostitution, which is voluntary, and sex trafficking, which can trap victims with involuntary sex work. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to experts, it's important to understand the differences between prostitution, which is voluntary, and sex trafficking, which can trap victims with involuntary sex work.

A teenage victim was forced to engage in sex for years and the man she described as her pimp now faces a human trafficking charge, police say.





Horry police charged Jason Eugene Morrison with human trafficking. He is currently incarcerated in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail.





Police say between 2014 and 2017 Morrison forced a person to engage in sexual acts for his own profit. According to an arrest warrant, men came to a Holly Lane home in the Conway area to have sex with the victim. The men would negotiate a price with Morrison before engaging in sex.

The victim — listed as an 18-year-old in a police report — was rarely compensated. When she was paid, it was with crack cocaine, according to the warrant.

Morrison also forced the victim to have sex with others to pay off his own debts, according to the warrant. The victim said Morrison denied her food and required supervision if she left the house.

If convicted, Morrison faces up to 45 years in prison.