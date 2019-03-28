Local

NC man arrested in connection to Myrtle Beach sex trafficking investigation

By David Weissman

March 28, 2019 05:25 PM

A 31-year-old North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to a Myrtle Beach sex trafficking investigation, according to police.

Johnny Ricardo Donovan Ricardo, of Durham, was taken into custody in North Carolina on charges of sex trafficking a minor and is awaiting extradition to Myrtle Beach, according to a press release from Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The department’s investigation into possible human trafficking began Monday, and police found Thomas and the victim came to Myrtle Beach on or about March 21, and Thomas posted sex ads online for the victim, the release states.

Thomas benefited from the illicit activities performed by the victim, and he had traveled with the victim through multiple states before coming to Myrtle Beach, police say.

