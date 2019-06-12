Here is what led to one man being shot on a Longs highway, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 54-year-old shot a man shortly after colliding with his car on a Longs area highway on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Horry County police charged the suspect, Randy Carl Berkley, of Little River, with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, reckless driving, driving too fast for roadway conditions and duties of a driver striking fixtures upon or adjacent to a highway. He remains incarcerated J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Berkley was driving a Nissan Frontier pickup truck on SC Highway 9 when he swerved off the road, according to a police report. When he came back on the road, he collided with the victim’s 2005 Toyota Camry.

The victim got out of his vehicle to talk to Berkley, and that is when Berkley shot him, according to the report.

The victim then went down the highway saying he was shot as Berkley ran from the scene. A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper arrived and detained Berkley, according to the report.