Gunshot victim found during Longs area traffic stop, one in custody

A person with a gunshot wound was found during a traffic stop in the Longs area on Tuesday afternoon.

Another person is being detained in connection to the incident.

Troopers pulled over a vehicle on S.C. Highway 905 near Marlowe Circle where they found the victim, according to police radio traffic. There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition. Officials from the South Carolina Highway Patrol did not immediately respond for this report.

The traffic stop happened around 3:15 p.m.

Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov confirmed Horry police were taking over the investigation.





Moskov said there was no officer-involved shooting. One person was injured and another person was taken into custody in the stop.