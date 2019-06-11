Little River murder victim identified by Horry County Coroner

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 56-year-old was gunned down in a Tuesday morning shooting in Little River.

Daniel Gore was shot at a Sanford Road residence and died at the scene, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home off S.C. Highway 57. Police Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov confirmed a murder investigation near Sanford Road, but did not offer any further details.

According to police radio traffic, a caller reported one person was shot at a residence on Sanford Road.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nonna Grant lives next door to where the shooting happened and said her grandson heard shots and woke her up to see all the police cars on their road.

Gore - known as “Pookie” - was a “good guy” who helped Sanford Road residents, friends said.

“He would do you a favor if you asked,” Grant said.

About a month ago, Gore painted the trim around Grant’s house, she said. She also recalled one time with her grandchild in the hospital and Gore gave her a ride to Grand Strand Medical Center.

Dion Wilson owned the property where the shooting happened and described Gore as an “original OG.” Many of the residents on Sanford Road have lived in their homes for decades, he said.

“He’s a neighborhood guy,” Wilson said of Gore. “He was always willing to help you.”

Gore completed various jobs in the neighborhood and took care of his elderly mother, Wilson said.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News crime Horry police investigating murder in Little River area June 11, 2019 08:14 AM