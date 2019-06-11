Horry police investigating murder in Little River area

Roughly 20 killings in Horry County in 2018 garnered headlines Area police agencies had about 20 killings that caught their attention in 2018. Some of the incidents included a shooting in a public bathroom, a crime-spree that spanned two states and a shooting at a popular, oceanfront bar. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Area police agencies had about 20 killings that caught their attention in 2018. Some of the incidents included a shooting in a public bathroom, a crime-spree that spanned two states and a shooting at a popular, oceanfront bar.

Horry County police are conducting a homicide investigation in the Little River area Tuesday morning.

Police Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov confirmed a murder investigation near Sanford Road, but did not offer any further details. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

The incident was reported about 1 a.m.

Sanford Road is off S.C. Highway 57.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW