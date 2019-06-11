Horry police investigating murder in Little River area

Roughly 20 killings in Horry County in 2018 garnered headlines
Area police agencies had about 20 killings that caught their attention in 2018. Some of the incidents included a shooting in a public bathroom, a crime-spree that spanned two states and a shooting at a popular, oceanfront bar.
Horry County police are conducting a homicide investigation in the Little River area Tuesday morning.
Police Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov confirmed a murder investigation near Sanford Road, but did not offer any further details. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.
The incident was reported about 1 a.m.
Sanford Road is off S.C. Highway 57.
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
The mother of a 4-year-old that shot himself in a Myrtle Beach hotel rejected a plea offer and will head to trial. The child was at the Oceans Ones Resort on Ocean Boulevard in July 2018 when he shot himself.
