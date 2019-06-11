Crime

Horry police investigating murder in Little River area

Horry County police are conducting a homicide investigation in the Little River area Tuesday morning.

Police Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov confirmed a murder investigation near Sanford Road, but did not offer any further details. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

The incident was reported about 1 a.m.

Sanford Road is off S.C. Highway 57.

