Decision made on whether Horry police will face charges in Palmetto Pointe shooting
Horry County Police dispatch describes car chase-turned-shooting as it unfolds Friday
No charges will be filed against Horry County police officers involved in a shooting near Palmetto Point Boulevard in early February.
Jimmy Richardson, solicitor for the 15th Judicial District, made the announcement on Tuesday night. The announcement did not include additional information.
On Feb. 8, Horry County police followed a suspect’s vehicle on a lengthy car chase in the Socastee area. The car chase lasted nearly 30 minutes. The car chase ended on Maypop Circle and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. after the suspect drove over stop sticks.
One of the officers is heard calling “shots fired” on police radio traffic.
“He had a gun,” one officer says on the radio as he also calls for EMS.
Within minutes officials on the police radio ask if all the officers are OK, and officers on scene respond that they are all right.
The suspect and three officers went to the hospital, according to Horry County police. None of the police officers were shot in the incident.
