Decision made on whether Horry police will face charges in Palmetto Pointe shooting

Horry County Police dispatch describes car chase-turned-shooting as it unfolds Friday A car chase ended in an officer-involved shooting on Feb. 8, 2019, in Horry County, S.C. Three officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital. None of the officers were believed to have been shot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A car chase ended in an officer-involved shooting on Feb. 8, 2019, in Horry County, S.C. Three officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital. None of the officers were believed to have been shot.

No charges will be filed against Horry County police officers involved in a shooting near Palmetto Point Boulevard in early February.

Jimmy Richardson, solicitor for the 15th Judicial District, made the announcement on Tuesday night. The announcement did not include additional information.

On Feb. 8, Horry County police followed a suspect’s vehicle on a lengthy car chase in the Socastee area. The car chase lasted nearly 30 minutes. The car chase ended on Maypop Circle and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. after the suspect drove over stop sticks.

One of the officers is heard calling “shots fired” on police radio traffic.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“He had a gun,” one officer says on the radio as he also calls for EMS.

Within minutes officials on the police radio ask if all the officers are OK, and officers on scene respond that they are all right.

The suspect and three officers went to the hospital, according to Horry County police. None of the police officers were shot in the incident.