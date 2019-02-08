Crime

Four people hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach area

By Hannah Strong

February 08, 2019 05:32 AM

HCPD: Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting

At least one person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County police. Three people were taken to the hospital to be checked. No officers were shot.
By
Up Next
At least one person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County police. Three people were taken to the hospital to be checked. No officers were shot.
By

A suspect suffered injuries in a police-involved shooting in the Myrtle Beach area that also sent three officers to the hospital early Friday morning, according to Horry County Police Department.

Three officers were taken to the hospital, but none of them were shot, said Mikayla Moskov with HCPD. One of the three officers had minor injuries, she said. The male suspect suffered injuries in the incident and was taken to the hospital, Moskov said.

“What I can say right now is that HCPD was involved in a shooting incident this morning, which resulted in injuries to the suspect,” Moskov said.

Authorities were called to Maypop Circle and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard about 1 a.m. The reason police were called to the area hasn’t been confirmed.

There is no risk to the community, HCPD said in a tweet.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do