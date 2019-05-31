Crime
Tips lead to several drug arrests at Myrtle Beach area hotel
Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina
Three people were arrested on drug charges following help from a community tip, Horry County police said in a news release.
Eliajah Samuel, 25, Laquadre Lewis, 20, and Preston Holocomb, 34, all of Conway were arrested in the search.
Officers with the HCPD street crimes unit started an investigation at the Woodspring Suites hotel in the Myrtle Beach area on May 29. According to the release, the officers saw activity that led them to believe illegal drug sales were happening.
Lewis and Samuel were arrested on charges of distribution of cocaine and possession of Schedule I-V controlled substances.
Holocomb was discovered smoking marijuana in his car while police were investigating Lewis and Samuel, police said. Officers said they found additional drugs in his car. He was arrested on charges of possession of meth, schedule I-V controlled substances and driving under suspension.
Comments