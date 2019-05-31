Two charged after Horry County police find meth lab at Carolina Forest apartment

Suspected meth lab found near U.S. 501 Horry County Police are investigating a possible meth lab on University Forest Drive in Conway, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Police are investigating a possible meth lab on University Forest Drive in Conway, S.C.

Two arrests have been made following a meth lab bust in Carolina Forest Thursday, according to Horry County police.

Matthew Rocky Graham, 32, and Melissa Lewis Clark, 36, now face charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances near a school.

On Thursday, Horry County police evacuated a building at the Canterbury Apartment complex off Carolina Forest Boulevard as they investigated.

Graham and Clark are each being held on a total of $20,000 bond, according to jail records.