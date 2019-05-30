Man charged after victim shot multiple times on Dick Pond Road

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One person faces an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting earlier this month on Dick Pond Road.

Horry police arrested Manuel Jordan Arteaga, 24, on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two drug possession charges. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday and is being held without bond.

On May 2, police went to the reported shooting at the North Strand Parkway and Dick Pond Road shortly around 12:30 a.m. Officers found a victim lying in the intersection and being cared for by another person, according to a police report.

The victim was shot multiple times and went to the hospital for treatment, according to the report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A witness said they heard the shots and saw a dark-colored vehicle run the red light, according to the report. Officers got surveillance video of the possible suspect vehicle from the nearby Waffle House.