One person injured in early-morning shooting, Horry County police investigating

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Horry County police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

Officers were called about 12:30 a.m. to the area of SC 544 and North Strand Parkway for a shooting report, according to Mikayla Moskov, spokeswoman with Horry County police.

Authorities found one person with a gunshot wound, and the victim was taken to the hospital, Moskov said. There was no word on the the victim’s condition later Friday morning.

Police continue to investigate, and no arrests had been made later Friday morning, Moskov stated.