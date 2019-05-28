Woman charged in connection to fatal hit-and-run in North Myrtle Beach during bike week

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A 42-year-old woman fled the scene of a crash that left a motorcycle driver dead and a passenger injured in North Myrtle Beach and now she faces two felony charges, according to a police report.

North Myrtle Beach police charged Ginger Jewel Horton, of Surfside Beach, with hit-and-run with death and hit-and-run with great bodily injury. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday and released on Sunday after posting $100,000 bond.





Police responded to a motorcycle wreck on Highway 17 near 47th Avenue South around 1:45 a.m. on May 24, according to a police report. A motorcycle driver — later identified as William Hogue, 61, of Fayetteville, North Carolina — was dead in the roadway. A woman passenger had non-life threatening injuries and went to the hospital.

A witness said she saw a new model black, Nissan Altima in the parking lot of nearby Duplin Winery with two women standing nearby, according to the report.

The injured passenger told emergency responders that a black vehicle made a left turn in front of them from a median turn lane, the report states. At the hospital, the woman told police that they were traveling south on Highway 17 that a car made a left turn in front of them when the crash occurred. The vehicle then left the scene without calling the police or providing aid, the witness said.

Neither person on the motorcycle wore helmets, the report states.

Horton called police 10 hours after the wreck and said she was the driver of the Altima, according to an arrest warrant. Officers spoke to Horton who admitted to driving the Nissan, the report states. She did not report wreck, try to render aid and left the area.

