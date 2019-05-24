Two motorcyclists killed in crashes in Horry County

Two people were killed in separate wrecks that happened in Horry County.

The first deadly crash happened at 10:30 p.m. Thursday Samuel Willingham, 58, of Athens, Georgia was killed in a single-motorcycle wreck at the Highway 90 on-ramp to 22 eastbound, according to Chris Dontell, Horry County deputy coroner.

The second fatal crash happened about 2 a.m. Friday in front of Duplin Winery in North Myrtle Beach. William Hogue, 61, of Fayetteville, North Carolina was killed in a hit-and-run as he drove a motorcycle, Dontell said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly crashes.