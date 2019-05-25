Crime
SLED agents make multiple prostitution arrests in Horry County
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested multiple people in connection with prostitution-related charges.
The five men and four women arrested on the charges were booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County over Friday and Saturday, according to online jail records.
Last weekend as part of a SLED operation, agents arrested 16 people on prostitution-related charges, some in the area of 48th Avenue North and North Kings Highway.
Few details have been released on the recent arrests, but Thom Berry, SLED spokesman, confirmed they were also part of the previous operation.
Those arrested and their charges are:
- Todd Alan Carter, 62, of Artavista, Virginia, charged with prostitution, first offense
- George Allen Cox, 62, of Murfeesboro, Tennessee, charged with prostitution, first offense
- Mitchell Daquon Gainey, 25, Wadesboro, North Carolina, charged with prostitution, lewdness
- Issac Maso Harris, 46, of Myrtle Beach, charged with prostitution, lewdness
- Melissa Gabrielle Davis, 25, Lagrange, North Carolina, charged with prostitution, lewdness and two charges of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person
- Shlomo Mishali, 30, of Myrtle Beach, charged with prostitution, lewdness
- Kayci Lynn Miller, 27, Greenville, South Carolina, charged with prostitution, lewdness
- Shantoniesha Elanie Orr, 23, Conway, charged with prostitution, first offense and possession of marijuana, second or subsequent offense
- Crystal Marie Bethell, 22, charged with prostitution, lewdness
Bethell’s hometown was not listed in online jail records.
