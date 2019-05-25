SLED agents make multiple prostitution arrests in Horry County

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested multiple people in connection with prostitution-related charges.

The five men and four women arrested on the charges were booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County over Friday and Saturday, according to online jail records.

Last weekend as part of a SLED operation, agents arrested 16 people on prostitution-related charges, some in the area of 48th Avenue North and North Kings Highway.

Few details have been released on the recent arrests, but Thom Berry, SLED spokesman, confirmed they were also part of the previous operation.

Those arrested and their charges are:

Todd Alan Carter, 62, of Artavista, Virginia, charged with prostitution, first offense

George Allen Cox, 62, of Murfeesboro, Tennessee, charged with prostitution, first offense

Mitchell Daquon Gainey, 25, Wadesboro, North Carolina, charged with prostitution, lewdness

Issac Maso Harris, 46, of Myrtle Beach, charged with prostitution, lewdness

Melissa Gabrielle Davis, 25, Lagrange, North Carolina, charged with prostitution, lewdness and two charges of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person

Shlomo Mishali, 30, of Myrtle Beach, charged with prostitution, lewdness

Kayci Lynn Miller, 27, Greenville, South Carolina, charged with prostitution, lewdness

Shantoniesha Elanie Orr, 23, Conway, charged with prostitution, first offense and possession of marijuana, second or subsequent offense

Crystal Marie Bethell, 22, charged with prostitution, lewdness

Bethell’s hometown was not listed in online jail records.