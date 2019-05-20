Sixteen people arrested in Horry County on prostitution-related charges over weekend

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

Sixteen people were arrested on prostitution-related charges this weekend and booked into Horry County jail.

The suspects were all booked in either Friday or Saturday, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.

Police investigators have been mum on details of their arrest, however. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is listed as the arresting agency, but spokesman Thom Berry declined to provide information on when, where or the circumstances of the arrests. He said the investigation is ongoing.

Arrest warrants for each of the suspects were not immediately available.

The 16 people charged were:

Breanna Alexis Casapit, 22, with second-offense prostitution.

Daniel Joseph Figlmiller, 56, with prostitution and contempt of family court.





Antoneyo Ramon Fulton, 30, with prostitution.

Ambriya La’chae-D’avalo Gregg-Hickson, 19, with prostitution.

Tyquasha Diamon-Hart Hart, 23, with prostitution.

Dana Michelle Layman, 31, with prostitution.

Earl Spencer Locklear, 21, with prostitution.

Lakayle Olympia Miller, 21, with prostitution.

Derrick Leon Simmons, 41, with prostitution.

Latasha Taylor, 33, with second-offense prostitution, possession of less than one gram of crank or crack cocaine and possession of cocaine

Tamika Syshawn Wallace, 36, with prostitution.

Gerald Richard McKinney, 70, with prostitution.

Robert Maxwell McKinnon, 56, with prostitution.

Allan Douglas Shough, 33, with prostitution.

Candise Leigh Wilson, 33, with prostitution and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Jose Ruben Martinez-Serrano, 44, with prostitution and unlawful possession of a firearm.