Crime
Over two dozen dogs seized in animal abuse case in Loris, Horry County PD investigating
Two people are in custody after Horry County Police seized over two dozen dogs from a Loris home, according to Horry County police.
Authorities executed a search warrant around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday off of Cane Branch Road near Loris, taking more than two dozen dogs, according to a twitter post from the department. Officials say the search warrant is connected to animal abuse.
Horry County Animal Outreach Services is currently on the scene, according to the departments twitter post.
Police are requesting community members to clear the area while they continue their investigation.
