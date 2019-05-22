Over two dozen dogs seized in animal abuse case in Loris, Horry County PD investigating

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

Two people are in custody after Horry County Police seized over two dozen dogs from a Loris home, according to Horry County police.

Authorities executed a search warrant around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday off of Cane Branch Road near Loris, taking more than two dozen dogs, according to a twitter post from the department. Officials say the search warrant is connected to animal abuse.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Horry County Animal Outreach Services is currently on the scene, according to the departments twitter post.

Police are requesting community members to clear the area while they continue their investigation.

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION



More than two dozen dogs have been seized after a search warrant off of Cane Branch Road near Loris.



The search warrant is connected to an animal abuse investigation.



We are asking community members to steer clear of the area while we investigate. pic.twitter.com/HxCPLpQy0O — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 22, 2019