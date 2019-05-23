Victim identified, one person charged with murder after Conway area shooting

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A 26-year-old faces a murder charge in connection to the deadly shooting on Greenleaf Drive on Wednesday.

Horry police charged Taylor Ryan Strode, of Conway, with murder and possession with a violent crime, and he faces life in prison if convicted. Strode is currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Horry County police responded to Greenleaf Drive for a reported shooting around 5:20 p.m., according to police. A brief standoff ensued, but was resolved around 7:15 p.m. SWAT and police negotiators also went to the scene, which was south of Conway.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said one person was killed in the incident. On Wednesday, the coroner’s office identified the victim as Charles Lawrence, 57. He was shot several times at his Greenleaf Drive home.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Google Maps Generator by Google Maps Generator by embedgooglemap.net

Police negotiators spoke to Strode — who was outside the home and still holding a gun when officers arrived — and took him into custody, according to police.

Horry police were assisted at the scene by the Horry County Fire and Rescue and SWAT team. Officers continue to investigate the incident.

Strode has a limited criminal history in Horry County, according to court records. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced under the state’s youthful offenders act.