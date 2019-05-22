One dead, one in custody in Conway area shooting, Horry police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One person is dead - and another person is in custody - after a “shooting incident” in the Conway area on Wednesday evening, Horry County officials say.

Horry County police responded to Greenleaf Drive for a reported shooting around 6 p.m. A brief standoff ensued, but was resolved around 7:30 p.m.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said one person died in the incident. Horry County police officials could not immediately say if the investigation is a homicide case. The coroner’s office has not released the name of the deceased person.

A man was taken into custody from the scene on Wednesday night.

Horry police were assisted at the scene by the Horry County Fire and Rescue and SWAT team. Officers continue to investigate the incident.