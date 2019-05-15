How a business falling out led to ‘Hypno Jimbo’ in handcuffs and an assault charge

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A scuffle between business owners landed the man behind one of the Myrtle Beach area’s attractions in jail.

Last week, Horry police arrested James Allen Fox, aka “Hypno Jimbo,” on a third-degree assault and battery charge.

On May 9, an officer responded to a Waccamaw Boulevard address for a reported disturbance. The exact address is redacted in the police report. Five Star Venue, which is co-owned by Fox and Jared McMullin, is located on that block.

The officer arrived and spoke to Fox, who said he and McMullin had a falling out, according to a police report. Fox said he confronted McMullin about the business’ website not working, which caused Fox to lose money.

Fox grabbed a wood stick from behind the cash register and walked toward McMullin, according to the report. There was a brief struggle, and Fox said he pinned McMullin against the wall. Fox said he let McMullin go and the two talked things out. McMullin finished his work and left, Fox said.

McMullin was not at the business when the officer arrived, the report states.

McMullin called to report the incident an hour after police left the business. He said Fox poked him in the throat/upper chest area with the stick during the fight. He also said Fox threatened to kill him, according to the report.

Surveillance video showed Fox walking toward McMullin with the stick, but the alleged assault was not captured on film, the report states. McMullin had small abrasions to both wrists and declined medical treatment.

Police arrested Fox and took him to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond. A voicemail at the Hypno Jimbo show informs customers that future shows have been canceled.