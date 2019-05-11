Crime
‘Hypno Jimbo’ arrested by Horry police on assault charge
The man behind a popular Myrtle Beach area hypnosis show was arrested on an assault charge earlier this week.
According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records, James Allen Fox — aka “Hypno Jimbo” — was booked into the facility on Thursday. He was released on Friday after posting $1,000 bond.
Horry County police charged him with third-degree assault and battery, according to jail records. A police report of his arrest was not immediately available.
A call to the “Hypno Jimno” show was not returned. A voicemail says the show is no longer active in the Myrtle Beach area and instructs people on how to obtain a refund. It is unknown if the arrest is tied to the show’s closing.
The “Hypno Jimbo” show was held at the Five Star Venue at 3253 Waccamaw Blvd.
