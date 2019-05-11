‘Hypno Jimbo’ arrested by Horry police on assault charge

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

The man behind a popular Myrtle Beach area hypnosis show was arrested on an assault charge earlier this week.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records, James Allen Fox — aka “Hypno Jimbo” — was booked into the facility on Thursday. He was released on Friday after posting $1,000 bond.

Horry County police charged him with third-degree assault and battery, according to jail records. A police report of his arrest was not immediately available.

A call to the “Hypno Jimno” show was not returned. A voicemail says the show is no longer active in the Myrtle Beach area and instructs people on how to obtain a refund. It is unknown if the arrest is tied to the show’s closing.

The “Hypno Jimbo” show was held at the Five Star Venue at 3253 Waccamaw Blvd.

