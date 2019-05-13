‘It eats my heart’: Family of man accused of Myrtle Beach motel rape says he’s innocent

Family of man accused of Myrtle Beach rape professes his innocence Tyre Carter was charged with rape in connection to an incident at the White Sands motel. His family says he is innocent and works to clear his name. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tyre Carter was charged with rape in connection to an incident at the White Sands motel. His family says he is innocent and works to clear his name.

Tyre Carter sits in Horry County jail accused of raping a woman inside a Myrtle Beach motel. His family says he doesn’t belong and that he innocent. They can do nothing but wait and try to clear his name in public.

“My brother is scared as hell right now,” said Darius Carter.

Last week, Tyre Carter entered a White Sands Motel room and sexually assaulted a woman who was cleaning the room, according to an arrest warrant. Officers charged him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. Carter’s family said Tyre wouldn’t commit that crime.

“My son would have never entered that room without being invited,” said Jean Snyder, Carter’s mom.

Snyder said she lived at the hotel – until the allegations and she was evicted – and Tyre came to visit. She said he had sex with the woman in the room. Snyder didn’t hear the incident even though the room was next to hers and the walls were thin.

After the encounter, Snyder said, Tyre was out of the room and got into an argument with motel management about his being on the property. The dispute included pushing and shoving.

After the argument, the worker made the sexual assault allegations, Carter’s family said.

A phone at the White Sands Motel was not answered. A message left on the motel’s door was not returned. Myrtle Beach police declined to comment beyond an arrest report as the incident remains an active investigation. Carter’s family said nobody looked at surveillance video that would back their claims.

Darius Carter said his brother was a “womanizer,” but wouldn’t commit sexual assault. Tyre was courteous to women when he first met them.

“I know my brother,” Darius Carter said, adding he wasn’t that type of person described by police. Darius said Tyre had run-ins with other women in the past, but he had grown from those incidents.

The Carter family is working to clear Tyre’s name and Darius said they “are going to do whatever it takes to make it happen.”

There is already significant damage to Tyre’s reputation. Snyder said she avoids social media because of what people say. Tyre’s name will also forever be associated with the alleged rape, even if he is cleared, she said.

Snyder also copes with her son being accused of a heinous crime and sitting behind bars.

“It eats my heart away,” Snyder said.