Man charged with raping a Myrtle Beach motel employee in room, police say

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A Myrtle Beach motel employee was raped while trying to clean a room, and the suspect now faces up to 30 years in prison, authorities say.

Myrtle Beach police charged Tyre Deshon Carter, 25, with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

On Monday, officers went to the White Sands Motel, 708 N. Kings Hwy., for the reported assault. The investigation determined an employee was cleaning a vacant room when Carter entered.

He closed the door and fondled the victim, according to arrest warrants. When the victim tried to pull away, he pinned her to the bed and raped her, police said.

Carter fled the scene, but officers arrested him a short distance from the motel, according to the warrants.