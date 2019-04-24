Wrong swipe: Reported Tinder date robbery a hoax, Horry County police say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A woman who said she was robbed at knifepoint on a date arraigned through a social-media app now faces charges for fabricating the event, Horry police say.

On Wednesday, Horry police announced they dropped charges against Kevin James Doyle, 38, and Colin Stuart Turnnidge, 24, for an incident reported in late March.

Instead, Jessica Boyizigies, is now charged with filing a false police report.

Initially, she told investigators she was robbed during a date with a person at Magoo’s Sports & Spirits in the Myrtle Beach area. The two men were arrested following a brief standoff at an apartment complex.

The investigation — which included a text from one of the men’s phones and surveillance video from Magoo’s — showed Boyizigies was not truthful.

Police say Boyizigies met with the men to buy drugs. She provided money and when they didn’t give the drugs she lied about being robbed.