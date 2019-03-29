Swipe left: Horry County Tinder date turns into armed robbery, ends with two arrests

Two people have been arrested after a Tinder date turned into a crime.
Kevin James Doyle, 38, of Myrtle Beach is charged with armed robbery and Colin Stuart Turnnidge III, 24, of Myrtle Beach has been charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
A police investigation found that Doyle met the victim on Tinder, a dating application, and the two met at Magoo’s Sports & Spirits on Waccamaw Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County, the release states. The investigation led police to believe that once they got there, Doyle robbed the victim at knifepoint and left in a vehicle drive by another person, according to the release.
Police tracked down the vehicle at the Vinings at Market Common apartment complex, where one of the suspects was found and arrested, the release states. The second suspect was located in an apartment at the complex and initially refused to come out, according to the release. SWAT and negotiations personnel were deployed and a short standoff ensued before the suspect surrendered, the release states.
