One arrested in connection to Myrtle Beach shooting along 28th Avenue

One person faces charges in connection to a shooting in Myrtle Beach earlier this month.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Rashaud Eli Faulkner, 29, over the weekend. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of firearms and ammunition and is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

On April 11, Myrtle Beach police responded to 28th Avenue North for the reported shooting.

One person was shot twice and taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according to arrest warrants. The victim was driven to the hospital by an acquaintance.

The victim told police Faulkner shot him during an argument with a revolver.

