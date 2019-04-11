Local

Police investigating shooting on 28th Ave. North near New York Prime restaurant

Myrtle Beach Police officers are on the scene of a shooting Thursday night on 28th Ave. North.
Myrtle Beach Police officers are on the scene of a shooting Thursday night on 28th Ave. North. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night on 28th Ave. North near a residence across the street from the New York Prime restaurant, according to MBPD Cpl. Thomas Vest.

Vest also confirmed the department is investigating a report of a person being treated at an area hospital for wounds consistent with gunshot wounds, though he could not confirm as of 11 p.m. the two incidents are connected.

Workers at New York Prime spoken to at the scene said they heard two gunshots across the street and believed a person had been transported to the hospital from the scene.

The location of the shooting is near Ocean Boulevard.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

  Comments  

Read Next

Local

Video shows fight between rival fraternities during Coastal Carolina University event

A video posted to Facebook shows a fight appear to break out in a Coastal Carolina University auditorium. People are seen in the aisle during an event and then a brawl begins between multiple people.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service