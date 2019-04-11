Police investigating shooting on 28th Ave. North near New York Prime restaurant

Myrtle Beach Police officers are on the scene of a shooting Thursday night on 28th Ave. North. ablondin@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night on 28th Ave. North near a residence across the street from the New York Prime restaurant, according to MBPD Cpl. Thomas Vest.

Vest also confirmed the department is investigating a report of a person being treated at an area hospital for wounds consistent with gunshot wounds, though he could not confirm as of 11 p.m. the two incidents are connected.

Workers at New York Prime spoken to at the scene said they heard two gunshots across the street and believed a person had been transported to the hospital from the scene.

The location of the shooting is near Ocean Boulevard.





This story will be updated when more information becomes available.