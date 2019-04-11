Here is how a jury decided in the Harold Worley Jr. sex abuse trial

Harold Worley Jr. takes witness stand in sex abuse case An ex-North Myrtle Beach official took the witness stand on Wednesday in his sex abuse trial. Harold Worley Jr. denied sexually abusing children in Horry County. The trial is expected to wrap up on Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An ex-North Myrtle Beach official took the witness stand on Wednesday in his sex abuse trial. Harold Worley Jr. denied sexually abusing children in Horry County. The trial is expected to wrap up on Thursday.

It took a jury a little more than an hour of deliberations to find Harold Worley Jr. not guilty of sex abuse against children.

The Horry County jury handed down its verdict on Thursday after two days of testimony.

Police charged Worley Jr., a former North Myrtle Beach official with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and unlawful conduct towards a child.

The state maintained that Harold Worley Jr. committed sex abuse against children. The defense claimed Worley was playing a game, there was no sex abuse and the allegations stemmed from a messy divorce from his ex-wife.

Members of Worley Jr.’s family let out a loud gasp after the court clerk read out “not guilty” on both counts.

“Alright Mr. Worley you are free to go,” Judge Robert Hood told Worley Jr.

Worley Jr.’s attorneys Morgan Martin and Valerie Giovanoli spoke after the verdict and Martin said it was a relief because Worley Jr. faced a minimum 25 years in prison.

“I had a good feeling because I thought we had a good case,” Martin said.





The verdict allows Worley Jr. to resume his life after facing the charges for more than two years, Martin said.

“It’s a good day for him,” Martin said.