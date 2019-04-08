North Myrtle Beach official nixes plea deal with no prison, now risks life behind bars

Harold Gene Worley, Jr. looks back at the courtoom Monday afternoon before the start of jury selection Monday morning at the Horry County Courthouse in Conway. Worley, Jr. is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and unlawful conduct towards a child. jbell@thesunnews.com

A former North Myrtle Beach official accused of sexually abusing a minor turned down a plea offer that would include little-to-no jail time.

Now, he faces up to life behind bars.

Tuesday is set to mark the start of the trial against Harold Gene Worley Jr. on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and unlawful conduct of a minor. On Monday, the sides selected a jury and discussed the remaining pre-trial issues, including a rejected plea offer.

Kinli Abee, with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office and prosecutor on the case, said an offer required Worley Jr. to plead guilty to three counts of cruelty to children.

Each count is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail. Abee said the state would recommend probation and parenting classes. Worley would not have had to register as a sex offender under the plea.

Worley rejected that deal and his case will go before a jury. He told the judge that he understood the state’s offer and the possible punishment if convicted.

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor is punishable by 25 years to life in prison.

Police reports say that a woman said she witnessed Worley Jr. involved in incidents with children, and that an unnamed victim claimed to have been sexually abused by him.

The victims, who were 6 years old at the time, were taken to a counselor.

Worley Jr. is the son of Harold Worley, who represents District 1 on the Horry County Council. Worley Jr. is a former member of the North Myrtle Beach planning commission.