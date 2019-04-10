Crime

An 81-year-old man is charged with shooting his son in Galivants Ferry, police say

An elderly man shot his son in Galivants Ferry and is charged with attempted murder, Horry police say.

Authorities also charged Charles Woodrow Johnson Jr., 81, with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as bail has not been set.

On Tuesday, police responded to the Truluck Johnson Road area around 7:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. Police say they saw Johnson in the backyard, according to a police report.

A woman frantically came out of the home asking for an ambulance, the report states. She said Johnson shot his son, her husband, and the victim was lying on the couch.

EMS crews took the victim to the hospital for treatment, according to the report. Police also called detectives to the scene to help investigate.

