One charged in connection to drowning of a 5-year-old at Myrtle Beach resort

Police respond to a reported drowning at a Myrtle Beach hotel On April 5, Myrtle Beach rescue crews responded to a reported drowning at Ocean Reef Resort involving a kid. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On April 5, Myrtle Beach rescue crews responded to a reported drowning at Ocean Reef Resort involving a kid.

One person faces a child neglect charge in connection to a drowning of a 5-year-old at an Ocean Boulevard resort on Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., Myrtle Beach police and fire crews responded to the Ocean Reef Resort for a possible drowning of a juvenile. The victim went to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

The 5-year-old child died on Saturday morning, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell. The office did not identify the victim’s name.

Lortoria Shantel Pittman, 29, of Emm City, North Carolina was charged with unlawful neglect of a child in connection to the incident, according to Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Thomas Vest.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Several police and fire cars were parked outside the resort at 7100 N. Ocean Blvd. on Friday night after the incident. Some people gathered on balconies overlooking the courtyard of the hotel to see the scene.





Police and the Horry County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the case.