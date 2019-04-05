Authorities respond to possible drowning involving a kid at Ocean Boulevard resort

Police respond to a reported drowning at a Myrtle Beach hotel On April 5, Myrtle Beach rescue crews responded to a reported drowning at Ocean Reef Resort involving a kid. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On April 5, Myrtle Beach rescue crews responded to a reported drowning at Ocean Reef Resort involving a kid.

Emergency crews responded to a reported drowning involving a juvenile at a Myrtle Beach hotel on Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., police and fire crews went to the Ocean Reef Hotel at 7100 Ocean Boulevard for the reported incident. Myrtle Beach Fire Department Lt. Jon Evans said they responded to the reported drowning and he did not know the victim’s condition.

The victim went to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Fire trucks and a few police cars were parked outside the hotel soon after the reported incident. About a dozen people lined the balconies overlooking the courtyard of the hotel watching crews respond to the scene. Though, both foot and car traffic continued to move throughout the area.

