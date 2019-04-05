Local

Authorities respond to possible drowning involving a kid at Ocean Boulevard resort

Police respond to a reported drowning at a Myrtle Beach hotel

On April 5, Myrtle Beach rescue crews responded to a reported drowning at Ocean Reef Resort involving a kid. By
Up Next
On April 5, Myrtle Beach rescue crews responded to a reported drowning at Ocean Reef Resort involving a kid. By

Emergency crews responded to a reported drowning involving a juvenile at a Myrtle Beach hotel on Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., police and fire crews went to the Ocean Reef Hotel at 7100 Ocean Boulevard for the reported incident. Myrtle Beach Fire Department Lt. Jon Evans said they responded to the reported drowning and he did not know the victim’s condition.

The victim went to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Fire trucks and a few police cars were parked outside the hotel soon after the reported incident. About a dozen people lined the balconies overlooking the courtyard of the hotel watching crews respond to the scene. Though, both foot and car traffic continued to move throughout the area.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

Read Next

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service