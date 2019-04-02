Myrtle Beach police respond to reported shooting near downtown

Myrtle Beach police respond to a reported shooting on Dunbar Street On Tuesday night, Myrtle Beach officers responded to a reported shooting on Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Tuesday night, Myrtle Beach officers responded to a reported shooting on Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue.

Two people were injured in a shooting in Myrtle Beach police on Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to the area of Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue for the reported shooting, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest. Officials have not released further details as its early in the investigation. There is no word if anyone was injured.

Vest said two people were injured, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Dunbar Street runs between 10th Avenue North and 21st Avenue North and parallel with North Oak Street.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

More than a dozen police officers are on scene and the road near and apartment complex is blocked.

Several neighbors said they didn’t witness the shooting and only recently arrived home.