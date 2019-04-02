Crime

Myrtle Beach police respond to reported shooting near downtown

Myrtle Beach police respond to a reported shooting on Dunbar Street

On Tuesday night, Myrtle Beach officers responded to a reported shooting on Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue. By
Two people were injured in a shooting in Myrtle Beach police on Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to the area of Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue for the reported shooting, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest. Officials have not released further details as its early in the investigation. There is no word if anyone was injured.

Vest said two people were injured, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Dunbar Street runs between 10th Avenue North and 21st Avenue North and parallel with North Oak Street.

More than a dozen police officers are on scene and the road near and apartment complex is blocked.

Several neighbors said they didn’t witness the shooting and only recently arrived home.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

