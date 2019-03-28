Man charged in fatal wreck on Highway 501 near Conway

A 44-year-old man faces decades in prison in connection to a fatal wreck on Highway 501.

The S.C. Highway Patrol charged Billy McCloud on Wednesday with DUI resulting in death and DUI resulting in great bodily injury. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Cpl. Sonny Collins said McCloud faces charges in connection to a March 20 crash near Conway.





Around 8 p.m., crews responded to U.S. Highway 501 and Wonderland Road for a three-vehicle wreck. A 2007 Mercedes traveling north on Highway 501 collided with a 2017 Nissan. Both vehicles crossed the center line and hit a 2008 Ford Mustang, which Flora Lorenzo Sanchez was driving. She died as a result of her injuries.

A total of three people went to Grand Strand Strand Regional Medical Center, and another went to Conway Medical Center for treatment. Two people were entrapped in their vehicle and had to be freed by rescue crews.

DUI resulting in death is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while DUI with great bodily injury can be punished by up to 15 years incarceration.