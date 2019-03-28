Crime

Man charged in fatal wreck on Highway 501 near Conway

By Alex Lang

March 28, 2019 05:38 PM

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center

The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.
By
Up Next
The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.
By

A 44-year-old man faces decades in prison in connection to a fatal wreck on Highway 501.

The S.C. Highway Patrol charged Billy McCloud on Wednesday with DUI resulting in death and DUI resulting in great bodily injury. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Cpl. Sonny Collins said McCloud faces charges in connection to a March 20 crash near Conway.

Around 8 p.m., crews responded to U.S. Highway 501 and Wonderland Road for a three-vehicle wreck. A 2007 Mercedes traveling north on Highway 501 collided with a 2017 Nissan. Both vehicles crossed the center line and hit a 2008 Ford Mustang, which Flora Lorenzo Sanchez was driving. She died as a result of her injuries.

A total of three people went to Grand Strand Strand Regional Medical Center, and another went to Conway Medical Center for treatment. Two people were entrapped in their vehicle and had to be freed by rescue crews.

DUI resulting in death is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while DUI with great bodily injury can be punished by up to 15 years incarceration.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

local

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

things to do