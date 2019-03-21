Local

One dead, others injured in wreck on Highway 501 near Conway

By Alex Lang

March 21, 2019 07:54 AM

One person is dead and several are injured after a Wednesday evening wreck on one of the area’s busiest roads.

Around 8 p.m., crews responded to U.S. Highway 501 and Wonderland Road for a three-vehicle wreck, according to Horry County Fire and Rescue.

One person died in the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Smith. The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.

A total of three people went to Grand Strand Strand Regional Medical Center and another went to Conway Medical Center for treatment. Two people were entrapped in their vehicle and had to be freed by rescue crews.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Conway Police and Conway Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang

