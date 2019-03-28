Two charged in connection of killing of Loris teen have first bond hearings

The man accused of manslaughter for killing a Loris teen will remain in prison after a judge declined to set bond.

On Monday, police found Martrellyiz Vereen dead of a gunshot near a car on Flag Patch Cemetery Road. Aaron Vereen 18, was charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the incident.

On Thursday, Horry County Magistrate Aaron Butler declined to set bond saying he lacked jurisdiction because of Aaron Vereen’s history. Aaron Vereen was not present for the hearing at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, but his lawyer said he was aware of the decision.

Tyshon Clifton, 18, was charged with obstruction of justice in the case, He was present for Thursday’s hearing and Butler set his bond at $5,000.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Horry County police responded to Flag Patch Cemetery Road in the Loris area. There, officers found 18-year-old Martrellyiz Vereen dead from a gunshot and lying face up behind a car. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified Vereen on Tuesday and called his death a homicide.

Arrest warrants state there was an argument between Aaron Vereen and Martrellyiz Vereen that got physical. Aaron Vereen then shot Martrellyiz several times.

Clifton withheld key information in the investigation, according to the arrest warrants.

During Thursday’s bond hearing, members of Martrellyiz Vereen’s family got heated outside the courtroom watching the proceedings on television and had to be escorted away. Emotions continued to run high outside J. Reuben Long after the hearing between the family and Clifton’s mother.

At one point before the hearing, Clifton’s mother said hello and exchanged hugs with some members of Vereen’s family. Those feelings apparently subsided by the time the hearing ended.