Coroner ID’s Loris homicide victim. Horry County police continue to investigate shooting

By Alex Lang

March 26, 2019 10:15 AM

An 18-year-old Loris man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Monday night.

The Horry County Coroner identified the victim as Martrellyiz Vereen, 18, on Tuesday. The coroner’s office classified his death as a homicide. Vereen was found around 6:15 p.m. on Flag Path Cemetery Road soon after he was shot, according to the coroner’s office.

The Horry County Police Department continues to investigate the case.

According to Horry County police, when an officer arrived at the scene they found a body laying face up behind a vehicle. EMS arrived and confirmed Vereen died.

Police blocked part of Flag Patch Cemetery Road off S.C. Highway 9 throughout Monday night. Officers were in a wooded area off the road investigating the incident.

Several residents near where police blocked the road declined to comment. Some family said Vereen was a senior at Loris High School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Horry police at 843-915-8477. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest $1,000.

