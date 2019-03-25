Crime

Horry County police investigating death in wooded area in Longs

By Alex Lang

March 25, 2019 11:15 PM

Horry County police are conducting a death investigation in the Longs area on Monday night.

Officials declined to provide further details about whether the case was a shooting and whether it is being classified as a homicide.

Police have blocked part of Flag Patch Cemetery Road off S.C. Highway 9. Officers were in a wooded area off the road investigating the incident.

Several residents around where police blocked the road declined to comment. Officials have not provided any details about the victim.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

