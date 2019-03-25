Horry County police investigating death in wooded area in Longs

Horry County police are conducting a death investigation in the Longs area on Monday night.
Officials declined to provide further details about whether the case was a shooting and whether it is being classified as a homicide.
Police have blocked part of Flag Patch Cemetery Road off S.C. Highway 9. Officers were in a wooded area off the road investigating the incident.
Several residents around where police blocked the road declined to comment. Officials have not provided any details about the victim.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Comments