Update: Pawleys Island bank robbery suspect shot by Georgetown sheriff’s deputy

A Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a suspect of a Pawleys Island bank robbery on Friday night, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley.
The shooting occurred on U.S. Highway 17 south of McClellanville at 7:33 p.m. following a car chase, and the male suspect was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for treatment.
Lesley did not know how many times the suspect was shot or his condition as of 10 p.m. Friday.
The State Law Enforcement Division will investigate the officer-involved shooting.
The Bank of America at 10267 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island was robbed shortly before 6 p.m. Friday and security video from the bank captured the suspect, who presented a note to a teller. He did not present a weapon and left on foot with an undetermined amount of money.
According to Lesley, the suspect led deputies on a car chase into Charleston County, where the shooting occurred during a traffic stop.
The sheriff’s office released a photo of the suspect from the bank footage. The bald white male had a light-colored goatee and connecting mustache.
The sheriff’s office urges anyone with any information to call 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Dial 274637 from a cell phone and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.
