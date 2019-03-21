Baby and toddler test positive for drugs in separate Horry County cases

A newborn girl and a toddler tested positive for drugs and now their parents each face 10 years in prison in separate child neglect cases in Horry County.

Myrtle Beach police charged Jessica Jackson on Wednesday with unlawful neglect of a child. According to a police report, on March 13, a Department of Social Services worker reported that earlier in the month Jackson gave birth to a girl.





The girl tested positive for amphetamines, according to the police report.

In a separate arrest, two parents in North Myrtle Beach also were charged with child neglect. A Social Services worker was investigating a child abuse complaint against Keena White and Katherine Naglosky.

Both failed a drug test for marijuana, and the worker tested a toddler born in 2017. The toddler also tested positive for marijuana, according to a police report. An unnamed witness said the parents used drugs in the presence of the toddler creating second-hand exposure.

Both parents told police they smoked marijuana in the presence of children, according to the report.