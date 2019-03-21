Crime

Baby and toddler test positive for drugs in separate Horry County cases

By Alex Lang

March 21, 2019 05:12 PM

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt?

There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.
By
Up Next
There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.
By

A newborn girl and a toddler tested positive for drugs and now their parents each face 10 years in prison in separate child neglect cases in Horry County.

Myrtle Beach police charged Jessica Jackson on Wednesday with unlawful neglect of a child. According to a police report, on March 13, a Department of Social Services worker reported that earlier in the month Jackson gave birth to a girl.

The girl tested positive for amphetamines, according to the police report.

In a separate arrest, two parents in North Myrtle Beach also were charged with child neglect. A Social Services worker was investigating a child abuse complaint against Keena White and Katherine Naglosky.

Both failed a drug test for marijuana, and the worker tested a toddler born in 2017. The toddler also tested positive for marijuana, according to a police report. An unnamed witness said the parents used drugs in the presence of the toddler creating second-hand exposure.

Both parents told police they smoked marijuana in the presence of children, according to the report.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

local

crime

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

things to do